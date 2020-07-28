The mayor of Greater Sudbury says it is encouraging news that funding is being set aside for Ontario municipalities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Premier Doug Ford announced $4 billion in funding from the provincial and federal governments. It's meant to support municipalities and transit systems.

The province says that, along with transit, the money will be used for public health, food banks and support shelters. Half of the funds will be used for public transit.

Municipalities across Ontario have seen a major reduction in ridership on public transit during the pandemic. Extra cleaning protocols have also been put in place, as well as the installation of plastic shields to protect drivers.

Mayor Brian Bigger says he expects cities to go through an application process before funds are released.

"It's good news that the federal and provincial government have come to an agreement," he said.

"The big cities of Ontario and mayors and representatives from all 444 municipalities in the province have been advocating strongly for some funding support from the province and the federal government. And so it's good news that that funding is coming and moving in our direction."

Bigger adds he believes the money will flow based on a per-capita basis.