The head of the social services board for the Timmins-area says there is added pressure for first responders who look after vulnerable citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Late last week, a 'red alert' was issued by the Porcupine Health Unit after an increase in suspected opioid overdoses.

Brian Marks, the CAO of the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board says since April 15, there have been 30 calls to EMS for opioid overdoses.

He says COVID-19 is adding another level of pressure for paramedics responding to these calls because they can't screen the patient beforehand.

"Given the fact that the person is typically, almost always unconscious," he explained.

"Although it's the nature of the jobs that paramedics show up to a scene not knowing all of the details before they arrive it's just one more example of stressors that are put on paramedics before they show up to the call."

Marks adds calls involving people who are homeless are even more challenging. Due to the pandemic, the local homeless population has been moved to three different sites in the community with each person having their own room.

He says that means shelter staff are stretched to keep an eye on those with substance use problems.

"We are putting people in individual rooms, with individual bathrooms and individual kitchenettes," he said.

"So living space staff have to make a more concerted effort to monitor people in those environments just to ensure that someone who may overdose doesn't go hours without receiving the help that they need."

The health unit is encouraging those who use drugs to not do so alone, to test a small amount first, avoid mixing substances and to carry a naloxone kit.