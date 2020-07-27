Public Health Sudbury & Districts says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a long-term care home.

On Saturday, the health unit announced an employee at Extendicare Falconbridge had tested positive. The woman in her 50s was tested as part of the routine surveillance testing being done at long-term care facilities.

The health unit said another employee had tested positive last week.

"As per the most recent provincial directives, outbreaks of COVID-19 are not automatically declared in long-term care homes and other congregate settings with the confirmation of one case," the health unit said.

"Public Health assesses each unique situation in determining if an outbreak should be declared, including, for example, occupation, exposures in the home, symptoms of the case, specific risk factors and local epidemiology."

The health unit says this is currently the only COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in its area.

There are now four active cases in Sudbury, and one in the Porcupine health unit catchment area.