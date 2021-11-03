Anyone who was on the dance floor of Zig's Bar in downtown Sudbury in the early morning hours of Saturday Oct. 24 should get tested for COVID-19.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts issued an advisory for a high-risk exposure to COVID-19 for individuals who were on the dance floor between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

The health unit said everyone who was there should get tested, regardless of their immunization status.

As of Nov. 2 there were 188 active COVID-19 cases in the Greater Sudbury health unit area, down from 212 over the weekend.

Medical officer of health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe issued a class order in the region on Oct. 28, to help slow the spread of the virus. She said Sudbury was considered a COVID-19 hotspot, due to several outbreaks in the city.