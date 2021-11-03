Sudbury health unit warns of high risk of COVID-19 exposure at Zig's Bar
Public health says people who were on the dance floor on Saturday, Oct. 24 should get tested
Anyone who was on the dance floor of Zig's Bar in downtown Sudbury in the early morning hours of Saturday Oct. 24 should get tested for COVID-19.
Public Health Sudbury and Districts issued an advisory for a high-risk exposure to COVID-19 for individuals who were on the dance floor between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.
The health unit said everyone who was there should get tested, regardless of their immunization status.
As of Nov. 2 there were 188 active COVID-19 cases in the Greater Sudbury health unit area, down from 212 over the weekend.
Medical officer of health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe issued a class order in the region on Oct. 28, to help slow the spread of the virus. She said Sudbury was considered a COVID-19 hotspot, due to several outbreaks in the city.
