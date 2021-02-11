Cluster of COVID-19 cases found at Elliot Lake apartment building
Algoma Public Health is asking residents of an Elliot Lake apartment building to get tested for COVID-19, after confirming seven cases in the building.
The health unit says the cases are associated 100 Warsaw Place, a 194-unit, nine-storey building.
Following contact tracing and an on-site environmental inspection, the health unit says some cases are linked to known person-to-person exposures, but not all. Additional laboratory investigations are ongoing.
The health unit is advising all residents and anyone associated with the residential complex to seek COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have symptoms or are concerned that they may have been exposed.
The Elliot Lake Family Health Team will be offering a second round of on-site testing on Friday.
The outbreak in the Elliot Lake apartment building is the second such outbreak after one was detected at a North Bay building several days ago. The health unit there says cases of COVID-19 in people associated with Lancelot apartments has risen to 24 — and a total of 19 of those live in the building full-time.
The North Bay Parry Sound District health unit says 18 have a preliminary positive result of a COVID-19 variant of concern, but the strain has not yet been identified.
All individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and high-risk contacts are required to self-isolate.
