Algoma Public Health is asking residents of an Elliot Lake apartment building to get tested for COVID-19, after confirming seven cases in the building.

The health unit says the cases are associated 100 Warsaw Place, a 194-unit, nine-storey building.

Following contact tracing and an on-site environmental inspection, the health unit says some cases are linked to known person-to-person exposures, but not all. Additional laboratory investigations are ongoing.

The health unit is advising all residents and anyone associated with the residential complex to seek COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have symptoms or are concerned that they may have been exposed.

The Elliot Lake Family Health Team will be offering a second round of on-site testing on Friday.

The outbreak in the Elliot Lake apartment building is the second such outbreak after one was detected at a North Bay building several days ago. The health unit there says cases of COVID-19 in people associated with Lancelot apartments has risen to 24 — and a total of 19 of those live in the building full-time.

The North Bay Parry Sound District health unit says 18 have a preliminary positive result of a COVID-19 variant of concern, but the strain has not yet been identified.

All individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and high-risk contacts are required to self-isolate.