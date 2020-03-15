2nd case of COVID-19 confirmed in Sudbury

A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Sudbury, officials said on Sunday.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Sudbury & Districts Medical Officer of Health, said the person in question is a woman in her 60s.

"This person was a close contact of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in our area," Sutcliffe said in a statement.

She said the patient was tested at Health Sciences North emergency department on Wednesday and is currently self-isolating at home.

Sudbury's first positive case is a man in his 50s whom attended a conference in Toronto earlier in March.

There are at least 146 confirmed cases in Ontario, and over 340 across Canada. There has been one death in B.C.