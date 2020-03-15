Skip to Main Content
2nd case of COVID-19 confirmed in Sudbury
Sudbury

2nd case of COVID-19 confirmed in Sudbury

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Sudbury & Districts Medical Officer of Health, said the person in question is a woman in her 60s.

New patient 'was a close contact of the 1st confirmed COVID-19 case'

CBC News ·
A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Sudbury, officials said on Sunday. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Sudbury, officials said on Sunday.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Sudbury & Districts Medical Officer of Health, said the person in question is a woman in her 60s.

"This person was a close contact of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in our area," Sutcliffe said in a statement.

She said the patient was tested at Health Sciences North emergency department on Wednesday and is currently self-isolating at home.

Sudbury's first positive case is a man in his 50s whom attended a conference in Toronto earlier in March.

There are at least 146 confirmed cases in Ontario, and over 340 across Canada. There has been one death in B.C.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories