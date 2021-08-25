Trends in northeast point to start of a fourth COVID-19 wave, says immunologist

COVID-19 case numbers in the northeast are starting to look worrisome to a local expert on infectious diseases.

Alain Simard, an associate professor with the Northern Ontario School of Medicine with a research specialty in immunology, said the numbers in northeastern Ontario show the region could be starting a fourth wave of infections.

Yesterday, the province announced there were 62 active cases in the northeast, including 40 in Sudbury-Manitoulin, 12 in the Algoma region and six in the Porcupine catchment area.

"I'd say there are quite a few reasons that could potentially explain this," Simard said. "In Sudbury specifically, I think it's closer to around 38 percent of our population that's still unvaccinated."

Simard added COVID-19 vaccines are not currently approved for children under the age of 12, and they represent 10 per cent of the population in the region.

"New variant data does show that there does seem to be more transmission among kids," he said. "And in the States, for example, they are reporting more and more pediatric cases in the hospitals, which is something we didn't see too much at the beginning of the pandemic."

Simard said he continues to follow social distancing practices and has opted not to host indoor gatherings at his home. As a father of two, he said the data on the new variants is on his mind a lot.