Latest COVID-19 vaccines available and flu shots for Sudbury coming soon

Sudbury's health unit is encouraging people to get their seasonal flu shots and register to get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as cases begin to climb across the region.

The first phase of the health unit's COVID-19 vaccine roll out will make the jabs available for select high-risk individuals. According to the health unit, the latest vaccine provides greater protection against the currently circulating Omicron XBB subvariants.

Cindy Rocca, manager of the health unit's Sexual Health, Vaccine Preventable Diseases and COVID-19 Vaccination Division, said although it's a phased roll out, and they're prioritizing high-risk individuals at their clinics, supply of the updated vaccine isn't yet a concern.

"Health Canada has approved the Moderna XB formulation and has recently approved the Pfizer XB formulation," Rocca said.

"The Novavax formulation is expected to be approved sometime later this fall, but right now in our province of Ontario, we only have Moderna XB with Pfizer coming in the next couple of weeks."

The Moderna formulation is approved for anyone six and older, Rocca said. At-risk individuals include those living in congregate care settings like long term care homes, anyone at 65 years of age and older, pregnant individuals, First Nation, Inuit or Metis community members and their household contacts and those at high risk of severe illness.

For people who need more information on their eligibility to receive the vaccine, the provincial web site can walk users through the eligibility guidelines. They're also welcome to call PHSD with any questions, Rocca said.

People will also be able to receive the updated boosters at different venues.

"The COVID vaccines will be available through pharmacy settings, through primary care offices," Rocca said.

"And it's important to also note that some of these settings will also be offering the influenza vaccine, where people are encouraged to get both vaccines at the same time."

That should help people build their immunity before cases in influenza and COVID begin to climb.

"We had a lot of people think that COVID is something of the past, but it absolutely isn't," Rocca said. "We continue to see cases being reported to public health daily."

"Unfortunately, we also continue to see deaths where COVID-19 was the underlying cause. So it is still out there. It is still circulating and we are at the start of our respiratory season."

"And I anticipate it's going to get worse."

Need help determining your eligibility for the latest COVID-19 vaccine? Visit PHSD's website to read the guidelines for who can get the booster shot this month.