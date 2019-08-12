Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after two women reported being sexually assaulted at a music festival on Manitoulin Island.

On Sunday around 2:10 a.m., OPP were called to the Country Fest in Little Current after a woman was injured.

Police say the woman was walking back to her campsite when she was allegedly assaulted by an unknown man. She was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

OPP say a second woman contacted police about another assault. Police say they believe the two are linked and are searching for one suspect.

Police say the accused is a man with a thin build, about 19-years-old with dark, short hair that is short on the sides and longer on top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.