Sudbury, Ont., Coun. Michael Vagnini found dead at a seasonal residence in Atikameksheng Anishnawbek

A Sudbury, Ont., councillor who went missing on Jan. 27 was found dead in a seasonal residence in Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, west of the city, on Tuesday afternoon.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) said foul play is not suspected in the death of Michael Vagnini, 62.

"Since the time that Michael was reported missing, the outpouring of support from the community has been unparalleled," police said in a news release.

"Michael Vagnini was a beloved member of this community and an advocate for GSPS, not only through his role on city council, but as a member of the Police Services Board having served as both the chair and vice-chair. We are extremely saddened to hear of his death and we will continue to support his family throughout the investigation."

Greater Sudbury police Det. Staff Sgt. Barry Ornella was the lead investigator responsible for the search to find Vagnini. (Jonathan Migneault/CBC)

Officers with the Nipissing West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were alerted just before 2 p.m. ET that a body was found at the seasonal residence.

In a news release, OPP said residents in the area could expect a large police presence as the investigation continues.

Councillor first elected in 2014

Vagnini was elected in 2014, one of 10 new faces on city council .

He was unopposed in his re-election bid in 2018 and won 60 per cent of the vote in the 2022 election.

The Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received a call shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday about a body found in a seasonal residence in Atikameksheng Anishnawbek. (CBC)

Last week, a public vigil was held for Vagnini, who was last spotted near McCharles Lake, at the city's western edge.

The day he disappeared, he was at a public morning event near Bell Park.

GSPS Det. Staff Sgt. Barry Ornella, the lead investigator on the case, previously told CBC News that an attendee at the event was concerned for Vagnini and followed him after it ended to make sure he was OK.

"A concerned citizen had noticed that he didn't look to be in the best of health and that person took it upon themselves to follow Mr. Vagnini's vehicle to make sure that he got to his destination safely," Ornella said.

The individual stopped following Vagnini when he turned onto McCharles Lake Road.

Because Vagnini was not driving erratically, Ornella said the individual felt satisfied the councillor would arrive at his destination safely.

But Vagnini's family alerted police later that evening that he never got home safely.