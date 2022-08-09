Sudbury city councilor Michael Vagnini docked 40 days pay

Sudbury city council has voted to suspend the pay of Councillor Michael Vagnini for 40 days following a report from integrity commissioner Robert Swayze.

In a meeting Tuesday afternoon, council voted 9-3 to dock Vagnini's pay for a stream of incidents involving city staff, the deputy fire chief and Councillor Bill Leduc.

According to Swayze, Vagnini called Jesse O'Shell, the city's deputy fire chief, about the use of a fire truck for the funeral of a former volunteer firefighter, a friend of the councillor. This was, he said "an inappropriate attempt to use his influence as member of council."

Additionally, Coun. Bill Leduc and Ed Archer, the city's CAO, also filed complaints with the commissioner about Vagnini's conduct.

In Leduc's report, Vagnini used "vulgar words" in a phone call, and also made threats on his life.

Archer's report centres around Vagnini's claims – since refuted by city staff – during a livestreamed town hall-style meeting, that two frozen bodies were pulled from Memorial Park's tent encampment in 2021, and two people were stabbed at the city's homeless shelter over the winter.

When the vote to suspend him passed, Vagnini thanked his fellow councilors – sarcastically, it turns out – for their say in docking his pay.

"I thank my colleagues for that vote based on the information that you've received," Vagnini said. "And I respect your opinion. And what I'm going to do is the same amount that you are taking away from me for the next 40 days. I will be donating it to charity."

"The same amount out of my pocket, not out of council's expense accounts or anything of that nature. So thank you very much. I really appreciate the time that you took to make the decision on my income."

In 2021, according to a year-end report to council, Vagnini made $44,201.96 plus $14,680.60 in benefits.

Vagnini had previously been on the city's Police Services Board, but council voted to remove him in February because of his comments.