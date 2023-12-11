The number of vicious dog incidents is on the rise in Greater Sudbury

There's been an increase in the number of vicious dog reports in Greater Sudbury this year.

According to the city, 348 reports were filed in 2023, whereas 281 incidents were reported in 2022.

It's a trend that worries Ward 5 councillor Mike Parent, who tabled a motion Monday afternoon at the City of Greater Sudbury's Community and Emergency Services Committee to request a report on best practices and penalties to reduce the number of vicious dog incidents.

Parent is asking city staff to look at how other municipalities are tackling the issue to inform an eventual review of Greater Sudbury's policies. He hopes that process could be completed by next spring.

Local resident Kimberly Arsenault says she no longer feels safe walking around her neighborhood after her puppy was killed in front of her in September.

She says they were out for a walk when another dog broke free from its leash and attacked her puppy.

"We were not on their property. Shadow didn't try to chase after that dog. It was unprovoked," she said.

She was surprised to find out the police do not intervene in cases like these, and she had to collect witness testimonies for the city to bring an action against the dog's owner.

Arsenault is calling on the city to develop stricter penalties, especially when an incident results in serious injury or death.

A review of the policy necessary, according to some residents

According to Parent, some residents believe the city is not doing enough when it comes to vicious dogs.

Local resident Jasper Hazelwood says the focus of reviewed policies should be designed to make owners more accountable.

Resident and dog owner Tom Bertulli believes the city is lagging behind on its dog policy. He believes if there was better infrastructure, such as off-leash trails and dog parks, it may give more options to the general public.

Resident and dog owner Tom Bertulli is picture here in a dog park in Minnow Lake. (Bienvenu Senga/Radio-Canada)

Bertulli believes clearer rules around dog ownership are needed.

Currently, the city's by-laws state that if a person owns a vicious dog, different safety measures must be taken.

These include posting a warning sign at the entrance of the residence, taking out liability insurance, ensuring outdoor enclosures are sturdy and the fences are high enough to prevent escapes.

When outside the residence, the animal must be muzzled, on a leash and wearing a microchip.

With files from Radio-Canada's Bienvenu Senga