Almost every candidate in this Ontario election, no matter what colour their lawn signs are, is talking about affordability, the cost of living and how to put more money in your pocket.

And their parties are promising everything from rebates on studded tires to free prescription medication to dropping the sales tax on a takeout meal.

"And it's tough for people to really bite in and chew into that voting sandwich and find out 'Is this bite better than that bite?'" said Paul Seccaspina, the president of Sudbury-based OraclePoll Research.

Jason Boissoneault, who teaches taxation at Northern College in Timmins, says when you crunch the numbers, the savings for most voters is so small they might not even notice at the end of the month.

"Since inflation is so high, these very small numbers of $15 dollars a week or $25 dollars a week are not going to go very far," he said.

"There's no discussion of any of the parties of what they can do to help inflation."

The Progressive Conservatives and Liberals are both promising to lower the price of gas this summer, but experts say that with erratic price fluctuations, many drivers won't notice. (Erik White/CBC )

Looking at the Progressive Conservative platform, most of which was summed up in the budget the Ford government tabled this spring, he figures that most voters would be looking at saving about $15 per week from various tax credits and the planned cut to gas taxes.

Boissoneault says tax credits for low and medium income seniors would see them pocket about $25 per week if the PCs are re-elected and those promises are kept.

He says one of the big differences between the Tories and their competitors is their affordability platform focuses on non-refundable tax credits which will "lower your taxable amount of income ... but it will not put you into a refund position. You're not going to see this dollar in your pocket."

The main three provincial parties are not promising to specifically lower the rising cost of groceries, but say cutting the price of gas and coming up with a strategy to get more Ontario-grown food into stores would help. (Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press)

"At the end of the year, hopefully you won't owe as much as you did," said Boissoneault.

The New Democrats and Liberals are instead promising more direct payments, such as the $2.5 billion NDP pharmacare plan, which Boissoneault could see weekly savings of $21.85.

He says families could see a "pretty significant" injection to their household budgets under a Liberal government, with an annual retroactive child care discount worth $2,750 per child per year or about $53 per week.

The Liberals are also making direct pocketbook promises with their buck-a-ride transit ticket proposal and offering to drop HST from prepared meals under $20.

"That would be a little bit over a dollar off your meal. That's something that could hit home every day," said Mike Jakubo, a chartered accountant in Sudbury, who also sits on city council.

"Consumers will see that directly in their pocketbook."

The Progressive Conservative government's scrapping of licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers right before the election has become one of the most talked about affordability platforms. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

But he says he doubts most voters are making their decision based on which party would save them the most if they form government.

"It's small, right? And what the parties are hoping is that that adds up for people. 'I maybe buy this twice a week and that's going to be three dollars a week for me,'" said Jakubo.

"I don't know if that's going to change someone's vote."

The Ontario Liberals are promising to give northerners $75 back for every new studded tire they buy. (CBC)

Many of these affordability programs are also much harder to understand than a promise to build a new highway or hospital that dominate other elections.

"You can blame inflation on the Russians or blame it on whatever," said Seccaspina, who has spent decades analyzing public opinion in northern Ontario.

"So there's a sleight of hand going on here all the time, right?"

While the Liberals and NDP are focusing on direct refunds of transit fares and prescription medication, many of the PC promises are tax credits that would only get back to a voter in their annual income tax return. (Andriy R/Shutterstock)

But he says while the rising cost of living has a history of killing governments, the timing of this election may have neutralized that.

"Despite the fact that gas prices and everything else going up, there's not a sense that there's this anger with the provincial government. Yet. Next year could be different, as we head or slide into a recession," Seccaspina said.

"This is kind of the election nobody wants. People are not that engaged. There's no real enthusiasm. Most people are going to be happy when it's over."