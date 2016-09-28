Inquest called into the death of Ronald Charles Lepage
A coroner’s inquest is being called to look into the death of a contract worker who died while working at Vale’s Copper Cliff Refinery in Sudbury in 2017.
Lepage was working as a contractor at Vale’s Copper Cliff Refinery
A coroner's inquest is being called to look into the death of a contract worker who died while working at Vale's Copper Cliff Refinery in Sudbury in 2017.
Ronald Charles Lepage, an employee with Cecchetto and Sons, died after being pinned underneath the tires of a dump truck.
An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.
The inquest will look at the circumstances surrounding Lepage's death and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.
The date and location of the inquest will be provided at a later date.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.