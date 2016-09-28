A coroner's inquest is being called to look into the death of a contract worker who died while working at Vale's Copper Cliff Refinery in Sudbury in 2017.

Ronald Charles Lepage, an employee with Cecchetto and Sons, died after being pinned underneath the tires of a dump truck.

An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will look at the circumstances surrounding Lepage's death and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.

The date and location of the inquest will be provided at a later date.