A 5-day coroner's inquest began Monday in Sudbury, into the double fatality at First Nickel's Lockerby Mine more than five years ago.

In May 2014, 34-year old Marc Methé and 49-year old Normand Bisaillon were killed by a fall of material while working underground. The two workers were employed by Taurus Drilling, which had been contracted by First Nickel.

The five-person coroner's jury will spend the next week hearing from 11 witnesses. Dr Steven Bodley is the presiding coroner for the inquest, while Julie Lefebvre is counsel to the coroner.

At the start of the proceedings, representatives from each family spoke to the jury about their loved one, putting a face to the victims at the centre of the inquest.

The inquest heard first from Ministry of Labour mining engineer Robert Barclay. He spent most of Monday morning explaining technical details about mining, underground mines, ground control and how it's monitored.

In mining when there is excavation through rock or soil, there must be methods or techniques pre-established in case there is ground instability. This is ground control.

Barclay told the inquest jury that companies are required to provide ground control when mines are first designed.

Lefebvre then asked Barclay questions about the Mining Health, Safety and Prevention Review.

That comprehensive review of health, safety and prevention issues connected to underground mining was launched in January 2014, with the final report published in April 2015. The Lockerby Mine fatality occurred while the review was underway.

Barclay had been overseeing the implementation of recommendations from the review, but stated he is no longer in that role.

During his testimony Barclay spoke about specific recommendations that came out of the review that relate to the 2014 fatality, including risk assessments, and identifying health and safety hazards.

He also discussed seismicity and stress in mining, where stress could cause seismicity using the example of a rock burst.

While being questioned by David Stewart, counsel for the Bisaillon family, Barclay stated that seismicity can't be predicted, however, during the mine design stage, mining companies can identify locations that could be problematic.

Also scheduled to testify before the inquest jury on Monday was Joel Girard, a drill blaster and co-worker of Methé and Bisaillon, who had been working with the two men the night of the fatality.

Once the inquest is completed the jury will make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

The case has already played out before the courts.

In February 2018, the now defunct First Nickel was fined $1.3 million and was found guilty of six charges under Ontario's Occupational Health and Safety Act. It's the highest fine ever imposed under the act.

Taurus Drilling, the contractor that employed the men, was acquitted on the four charges it had been facing.