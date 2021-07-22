Coroner's Inquest called into death following 2017 incident on Chelmsford construction site
Carl Peltier, 53 died of injuries he sustained while working at the site Aug. 21, 2017
The Regional Supervising Coroner for North Region has called an inquest into a death connected to an incident at a construction site in Chelmsford four years ago.
Fifty-three year old Carl Peltier died in hospital of injuries he sustained while working at the construction site Aug. 21, 2017.
Dr Emily Groot, regional supervising coroner for the north, announced the inquest on Wednesday. Under the Coroners Act an inquest is mandatory.
It will look into the circumstances surrounding the death, and the jury will make recommendations to prevent further deaths.
The inquest is expected to start Aug. 9, and last two days. It is scheduled to be held at the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre in Little Current.
Seven witnesses are scheduled to testify, with Dr Steven Bodley presiding as the inquest officer.
According to the Ministry of Labour, construction workers with ProSteel North had been working on the garage of a private homeowner, when roof trusses collapsed on the construction worker.
