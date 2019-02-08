The regional supervising coroner for the north region say an inquest will be held to look into the deaths of two men who died while working underground in 2014.

Norm Bisaillon and Marc Methe were contract workers with Taurus Drilling when they were killed by a fall of ground at Lockerby Mine in 2014.

Last year, First Nickel was found guilty of six charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. Taurus Drilling was found not guilty of four charges.

First Nickel was fined $1.3 million. Before the fine was issued, the company had gone into receivership in 2015.

An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act. It will examine the circumstances surround the deaths and the jury may make recommendations to try and prevent future fatalities.

Information on the date and location of the inquest will be released at a later date.