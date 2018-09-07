Chief coroner sets inquest dates in Lake Wanapitei deaths

Ontario's Chief Coroner, Dr. Dirk Huyer, has announced the dates of an inquest into the deaths of three Sudbury people on Lake Wanapitei in 2013.

Stephanie Bertrand, Matthew Humeniuk and Michael Kritz died after their boat hit an island on Lake Wanapitei.

According to 911 transcripts released at the time, there were delays in emergency crews getting to the group due to confusion over where the accident happened.

The coroner also announced an inquest into the death of 54-year-old Kathryn Missen in Casselman as the result of a medical condition.

Although the two cases are unrelated, the coroner said in his announcement that "the commonality shared among the four deaths concerns Ontario's 911 communications system."

The inquest is expected to examine the events surrounding both incidents, and will provide an opportunity to enhance understanding of the 911 communications system and the coordination of emergency responders, the coroner's office said.

The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.

The Sudbury inquest will be October 15-19 at the Lexington Hotel.