Ontario Coroner calls inquest into 2013 mining death in Sudbury
Ontario’s coroner is calling an inquest into the 2013 death of Marc Lafreniere.
51-year-old Marc Lafreniere died after being trapped under an excavator
Ontario's Coroner is calling an inquest into the 2013 death of Marc Lafreniere.
51-year-old Lafreniere, owner of Lafraniere Construction in Val Caron, died on December 28, 2013, after being trapped under an excavator in marshland north of Dominion Drive.
As a mining incident, an inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.
The inquest is expected to last two days and hear from approximately five witnesses, the Sudbury office for the coroner said in a press release.
The inquest will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Sudbury Court House, 155 Elm Streeet.
Dr. Geoffrey Bond will preside as inquest coroner and Susan Stothart will be counsel to the coroner.
