Health Sciences North says it is increasing testing for COVID-19 following Premier Doug Ford's calls to do so on Wednesday.

At a news conference, Ford called the numbers of tests "unacceptably" low.

"We need to start testing everybody possible," Ford said, especially front-line health workers including those working in hospitals and long-term care homes, as well as first responders, police and paramedics.

Ford also said all seniors at long-term care homes should be tested, as well as all vulnerable people across the province.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Tuesday that Ontario currently has the capacity to run as many as 13,000 tests daily, but the province's 100 dedicated testing centres have not been submitting that many swabs each day.

Ford said issues with lab capacity, and supplies of reagent — key for testing — have been dealt with.

In a news release, Health Sciences North says it plans to test hundreds of more people in the coming weeks.

To make that easier, HSN says it will be introducing an additional drive-through testing option at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 56 Walford Road, beginning Friday, April 10th.

You must still get an appointment for a test for the drive through option and walk-ins are prohibited.

The site is designed to protect health workers and patients alike from being exposed to the virus.

If you have ANY of the following symptoms, call the Assessment Center at 705-671-7373 :



Fever or chills

New onset or worsening fatigue

New onset or worsening cough

Loss of appetite

Muscle aches

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Loss of taste

Headache

Runny nose

Nauseau or diarrhea



If you are having difficulty breathing or experiencing other severe symptoms, call 911 immediately. Advise them of your symptoms and travel history.