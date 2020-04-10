Health Sciences North moves to increase testing for COVID-19
Premier urged assessment centres to expand testing earlier this week
Health Sciences North says it is increasing testing for COVID-19 following Premier Doug Ford's calls to do so on Wednesday.
At a news conference, Ford called the numbers of tests "unacceptably" low.
"We need to start testing everybody possible," Ford said, especially front-line health workers including those working in hospitals and long-term care homes, as well as first responders, police and paramedics.
Ford also said all seniors at long-term care homes should be tested, as well as all vulnerable people across the province.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said Tuesday that Ontario currently has the capacity to run as many as 13,000 tests daily, but the province's 100 dedicated testing centres have not been submitting that many swabs each day.
Ford said issues with lab capacity, and supplies of reagent — key for testing — have been dealt with.
In a news release, Health Sciences North says it plans to test hundreds of more people in the coming weeks.
To make that easier, HSN says it will be introducing an additional drive-through testing option at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 56 Walford Road, beginning Friday, April 10th.
You must still get an appointment for a test for the drive through option and walk-ins are prohibited.
The site is designed to protect health workers and patients alike from being exposed to the virus.
- If you have ANY of the following symptoms, call the Assessment Center at 705-671-7373:
- Fever or chills
- New onset or worsening fatigue
- New onset or worsening cough
- Loss of appetite
- Muscle aches
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Loss of taste
- Headache
- Runny nose
- Nauseau or diarrhea
If you are having difficulty breathing or experiencing other severe symptoms, call 911 immediately. Advise them of your symptoms and travel history.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.