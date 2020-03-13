Sudbury schools cancelling day cares to stop COVID-19 spread
Daycare closure follows yesterday's decision by the provincial government to close all Ontario schools
School Boards in the Sudbury are says they're closing all of their in-school day cares down to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Rainbow District School Board Director Norm Blaseg said the order begins immediately, with daycares and schools expected to reopen April 6.
Parents of children of high risk connected to the board's mental health services will receive individual follow up information, Blaseg said.
The orders to close came after the recommendation from the Chief Medical Officer of Health to suspend instructional time in the K-12 sector.
The Sudbury Catholic District School Board has also confirmed it would be shutting the doors to its daycares.
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health also advised families that in light of the coronavirus' spread, people travelling with young children will be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.
