Sudbury's Christina Merrin says it was a post on social media that got her family thinking about stocking up on basics as new cases of the coronavirus emerge in Ontario.

"I've seen a post recently about Costco, people are taking pictures of shelves being emptied out," Merrin said. "So, yes it has become a topic within my household."

"[The virus] is as close as Toronto, now so it's getting closer to home every day," she said.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/coronavirus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#coronavirus</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/costco?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#costco</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CostcoPanicBuying?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CostcoPanicBuying</a> Costco is replenishing their merchandise. If you haven’t bought any, go shop at your local Costco now. Those water and toilet paper will be sold out by this weekend. Video was filmed at north wales Costco PA this afternoon. <a href="https://t.co/hmwPVfFd4o">pic.twitter.com/hmwPVfFd4o</a> —@vote4dongshen

Merrin, who has two children, said she was cautious at first, waiting to see how reports of the virus played out.

Now, the family is considering gathering the essentials.

"Things like toilet paper, pasta, pasta sauces, Tylenol, essentials like water," she said.

She added the virus' arrival in Sudbury will likely be an "eye-opener" for others who are taking a more relaxed approach to preparing.

Merrin said she is tempering news that travels across social media with data provided by health units and other authorities.

"I've seen a statistic today online about the deaths from the coronavirus, it's not like car accidents or diabetes or suicide or even the flu."

"So it's not crazy, but it's getting close to home."

Brent Battistelli, owner of Battistelli's Independent Grocer in Lively, said there's been a bit of push on hand sanitizer, but nothing else to suggest shoppers are in a panic.

"Certainly people are more cognizant of their health and we're certainly seeing a lift in hand sanitizer," Battistelli said. "People trying to do the little extra in terms of staying clean, staying safe, washing hands more frequently, and I think that's probably a good thing for any illness."

Battistelli said they've already run out of sanitizer once, leaving a gaping hole on the shelves.

"We brought in a little bit extra and we sold through that. So we're planning to make sure we have a little bit more."

"Hopefully as fears dissipate, things will settle down," he said.

Brent Battistelli says there's been a rush on hand sanitizer at his Lively grocery store. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health for Public Health Sudbury and Districts, said while people need to be prepared, they should obtain their information from credible sources.

"People need to be prepared and not panicked," Sutcliffe said. "Putting our heads in the sand and thinking that somehow Sudbury or the northeast will be missed by the coronavirus, I think, is a false hope."

Sutcliffe said she dioesn't know when it could appear, but putting preparation plans into place would certainly help relieve anxiety about the disease's spread.

"By preparedness, I think that means thinking about your own circumstances, and nobody knows those circumstances better than we all individually do," Sutcliffe said.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe is the Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury and Districts. (Submitted by Public Health Sudbury and District)

"So our families, ourselves, maybe we care for elderly parents or kids. What kinds of things would we need to help us get through a period where we couldn't get out and about as much?"

That would also apply to people who test positive for the virus, and self-quarantine. As it currently stands, Sutcliffe said, self-quarantine recommendations are at 14 days.

"Also think about things like medications, and do you have enough medications for 14 days?, or practical stuff like toilet paper or sanitary pads," she said.

"From a realistic perspective, if I had difficulty getting out what would be the kinds of things that I would need or that I would or that I would miss?"

"I think it really boils down to common sense."