The ice may be gone but the City of Greater Sudbury says don't get the boat out of storage just yet.

It is closing all municipal boat launches to the public, effective immediately.

The City of Greater Sudbury says the temporary measure is meant to minimize travel, keep people home and avoid gatherings in public settings.

"This was another difficult decision, but one that was made in the best interest of the people in our community, and with advice and support from public health," said Mayor Brian Bigger. "Greater Sudbury is home to more than 300 lakes, and we are coming up on the time of year when people begin to get back out on the water. I understand the impact these boat launch closures will have on residents, but they are necessary to keep everyone at home and safe."

Boat launches will be closed to the public, except to residents with previous arrangements with the city to attend their water-access only properties.

Barricades and signs are in place at each of the 11 city-operated boat launches, as well as additional locations used for these purposes, such as road allowances and dead-ends.

Bigger is also reminding people to only go out for essentials and minimize travel among communities, including going to camps and cottages.

He says boat launches will remain closed for the duration of the province's State of Emergency, and the corresponding closure of recreational facilities.

The announcement comes on the same day as Ontario public health officials say new models on the spread of COVID-19 suggest it is slowing down.

Officials weren't expecting it to peak until May.

However, provincial leaders say easing of restrictions is still some time off.