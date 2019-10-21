Skip to Main Content
OPP investigate Highway 17 fatality east of North Bay
Provincial police are looking into a fatal collision east of North Bay, which left one person dead and four others injured.

74-year-old passenger pronounced dead at scene of Sunday afternoon collision

OPP are investigating a fatality on the Trans Canada Highway, east of North Bay. (Samantha Samson/CBC)

Investigators say two vehicles collided around 4:45 Sunday afternoon along Highway 17, near Corbeil.

North Bay OPP say a 74-year-old passenger in the eastbound vehicle died at the scene.

Four other people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police had the highway closed for about five hours for the investigation and clean-up.

The victim's identity will not be released until family is notified.

