Roof fire at Copper Cliff smelter complex causes $10K in damage

Firefighters were called to the roof of Vale's six-story smelter complex in Copper Cliff on Thursday afternoon.

Platoon Chief George Lalonde says workers had been re-doing the roof when a heating appliance ignited a pile of sawdust.

Lalonde says the workers used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, but called the fire department as well.

He says that was a good call, because when firefighters arrived and opened up the roof, they found fire in between the joists.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury. The fire department estimates damage at $10,000.

