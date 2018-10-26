Roof fire at Copper Cliff smelter complex causes $10K in damage
Firefighters were called to the roof of Vale's six-story smelter complex in Copper Cliff on Thursday afternoon. Platoon Chief George Lalonde says workers had been re-doing the roof when a heating appliance ignited a pile of sawdust.
Lalonde says the workers used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, but called the fire department as well.
He says that was a good call, because when firefighters arrived and opened up the roof, they found fire in between the joists.
The fire was quickly extinguished.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury. The fire department estimates damage at $10,000.