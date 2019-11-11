It's a striking piece of art mounted on an exterior wall of the Copper Cliff Public Library.

In vibrant hues of blue and pink, it's the third and latest mural created by Copper Cliff visual artists Wallace R. and Laura-Leigh Gillard .

Wallace Gillard describes it as "a generational piece showing profiles of individuals from World War I to the youngest members of the community."

He says the idea for the mural's theme came from Margaret Julian, chair of the town's Community Action Network (CAN).

"She came up with the concept of commemorating the soldiers from our community who actually served in World War I," said Wallace.

According to Julian, there were roughly 100 individuals from Copper Cliff who left to fight and didn't come home.

Wallace says the mural is "an opportunity for us to say these are our roots in Copper Cliff, these are the people who helped us get to where we are today."

The mural idea was pitched about three years ago to the town's CAN as a beautification project.

After a city grant came through from the Healthy Community Initiative fund, the Gillards took on the task of getting the supplies and finding a location.

A community project

Then the community collaboration began.

"We asked the community to pick the colours, pick the subject," said Wallace. "Everybody got together — a melding of the minds, if you will."

Laura-Leigh says the community participation has been great.

"We really wanted to ensure that everybody felt they were as involved as possible," she said. "We wanted them to feel like it was theirs."

Both Wallace and Laura-Leigh have lived in Copper Cliff since they were young children.

Their art is an expression of their talent and their community pride. Previous murals focus on the emblem of the former Copper Cliff High School, and the community's industrial background and regreening.