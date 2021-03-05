'I want them out of there': Pandemic keeps Haileybury father separated from family in Ghana

Luc Paquin of Haileybury has just one thing on his mind, getting his wife and four children to Canada.

Currently, they live in Ghana.

"I haven't seen them, last time was about November 2018," Paquin said.

Paquin first met his wife in 2007 while working as a diamond driller in the west African country. A few years ago, the work there started to dry up and he had to return to Canada for employment. Paquin immediately began the process to bring his family to Canada as permanent residents, a process he expected to take eight to nine months.

That was two years ago.

"I know there's still people coming into the country," he said. "That's what I don't understand. Because I'm a Canadian."

He manages to keep in touch with his family via What's App, but the internet connection in his family's city is slow and inconsistent.

Compounding the problem is that the neighbourhood they live in has seen an increase in crime, Paquin said.

"The part that we are in, it's not a very safe place anymore," he said. "There's quite a few robberies in the area and even police getting killed. I want to get them out of there."

His youngest child is 3. The oldest, an eleven year old daughter. He said they're adapting to life without their father the best they can.

"The three youngest ones, it's not too bad yet, but the oldest one, she's having a very hard time," he said.

Visiting them is an option, but an expensive one, he said.

"With their quarantine, getting put up in Toronto for six people, I'm looking around $12 ,000," he said. "That doesn't make sense."

That includes the time off work he would need for quarantine on both sides. Which would mean at least six weeks off work with no pay.

Fortunately, Paquin said the money he is making goes toward the kids' education in Ghana.

"They're doing good at school because I have them in a very private school, which is better than the government schools," he said. "So that's one good thing about it."

Until he reconnects with his family, Paquin said his employer, Pedersen Construction, is helping to keep his mind off the situation.

"Well, they're keeping me fairly busy," he said. "They know pretty much what's going on."