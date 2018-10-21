If you placed an order with the Ontario Cannabis Store and have received your package, you may be considering different ways to consume the product.

The owner of a restaurant in Timmins is looking to help.

Brianna Humphrey owns Radical Gardens — and she's getting ready to launch a series of 'cooking with cannabis' classes through Youtube, in partnership with Eastlink.

Humphrey has been showing medical marijuana patients for years how to cook with cannabis.

Now that recreational marijuana is legal, she wants to share her skills with a broader audience.

"That was our solution to having a more accessible teaching class," she said.

"It will be pretty much the entire cast and crew of Radical Gardens teaching people how to cook with it."

As for what you can make with marijuana, Humphrey says the options are endless. She says she usually teaches beginners how to make cookies with cannabis infused butter.

Brianna Humphrey and Steve McIntosh are the owners of Radical Gardens in Timmins. Humphrey says she has been showing people how to cook with their medical marijuana for years. (Supplied/Brianna Humphrey)

"Weed will bind to anything with fat," she explained.

As to how to make that butter, Humphrey offers an easy method for beginners.

"It's mostly downtime opposed to actual working time," she explained.

"If you're at home, you can put [the butter and marijuana] in a mason jar, make sure your mason jar is really tight and then toss it in a slow cooker of water and take it out the next morning."

From there, the butter can be strained to remove the pot.

"You're left with THC butter," she said.

You can always take more but you can never take less - Brianna Humphrey

Humphrey says the high from eating cannabis instead of smoking it is quite different.

"It would be like your entire body is high opposed to just your mind," she said.

"When you eat weed, your muscles relax. It's good for sleeping."

As for how much to consume, she says to err on the side of caution and start with a low dose.

"You can always take more but you can never take less," she said.

"Everybody has different tolerance levels."