On Sunday nights at the Steelworker's Hall on Brady Street, car enthusiasts meet for their weekly gathering of the Sudbury Classic Cruisers.

A DJ plays rock and roll, ice cream trucks sell popsicles, and people walk around checking out the classic cars parked around the perimeter.

On nights like these, you may even spot Roger Emond, sitting in a lawn chair behind a jewel-blue 1961 Corvette convertible.

"When I was a young fella. The '61 was the one I wanted, but I couldn't afford it," Emond told CBC's Morning North.

"What was it about this car? I don't know, to tell you the truth. But I remember when I was younger I wanted the sports cars,and my friends would say 'why would you want a sports car? For what? What happens if you're going down the road and the two of us are sitting in the car and one of your other friends is hitchhiking?'

"Well, you say, 'yeah you're right.' But now I don't care if it's a two seater."

Roger Emond's 1961 Corvette sports a personalized license plate. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Emond says the Corvette rarely sees rain-- unless he gets caught in it-- and drives it just for the thrill of being behind the wheel of a convertible. He's taken it as far as Wasaga Beach and Kirkland Lake, but it's mostly for show. He even has a straightforward answer when people ask why he drives the little blue Corvette.

"To show it off. I mean that's that's what it's all about," Emond said. "It's my toy."