The controversial Kingsway Entertainment District is still tied up in appeals, but Sudbury developer Dario Zulich says he's not concerned about the Local Planning Appeals Tribunal.

Last week, the developer announced his pitch to expand the KED to include the city's convention centre.

The convention centre is currently part of The Junction - which also includes an art gallery and library, and is supposed to be located on the site of the current Sudbury arena.

"We can confirm the City has received a letter from Dario Zulich, requesting formal discussions regarding the development of a conference centre at the KED site. We anticipate further discussions may take place to learn more. Decisions about whether to pursue this development idea remain subject to council's approval and pending resolution of the outstanding LPAT appeals," said the city's Chief Administrative Officer, Ed Archer, in a statement.

The proposal is still in the early stages, but Mayor Brian Bigger has confirmed the city is speaking with Zulich to learn more about the unsolicited proposal.

"Once we have that information, something more concrete, obviously it is of great interest to the public, this is something that we would be able to share more details in a council meeting," said Bigger.

Maureen Luoma, the executive director of Downtown Sudbury, says she's not concerned about the proposal, because that's all it is - a proposal.

"Certainly in terms of the BIA and downtown, a performing arts centre/convention centre we feel strongly is a downtown central place function and should be in the downtown core, but there's still a lengthy process ahead for this project," Luoma said.

"Our thought is such a public type of facility ought to be located as they are in, you know, most downtowns. Having said that, it has to go through the processes so that the proper site, the proper location is determined," she said.

Bigger says it's too soon to know any specific details about the proposal or how anything included in the proposal will affect The Junction.

Zulich says he came up with the idea to include the convention centre with the KED after city council decided to look into alternative locations for the library and art gallery.

The development of The Junction is dependant on the KED, which is currently tied up in the appeals process. In the hopes of getting the project underway, city council decided it was best to start looking at alternative locations.