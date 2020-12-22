Sault Ste. Marie health-care professionals create COVID-19 contact tracing app

An app created by a group of health-care professionals in Sault Ste Marie can help with COVID-19 contact tracing and serve as a vaccine passport.

To date, only British Columbia and Quebec have implemented vaccine passport programs in Canada.

Dr. Lucas Castellani, an infectious disease physician in Sault Ste. Marie, worked with his colleagues to create the CommunityPass app .

"It's a tool that businesses or organizations can use to screen people that are coming into the location" he said. "They can check them in, so that if they're coming in contact tracing later, the public health unit can look at their database if there was an exposure."

The app also lets users upload an image of their vaccine status from the province.

Castellani said the app makes it easier to find and show that information quickly, if necessary.

"Not only is it important to help to make sure that people are safe and the community is safe, but it also helps people to function," he said. "We're seeing all this mixed messaging out there and if everybody just followed with a unified approach, if one province is doing vaccine passports, we should all be doing it together."

Vaccination still encouraged

The City of Sault Ste. Marie has embraced the app, Castellani said.

A city pilot project involves the installation of devices called beacons, which are on buses and in municipal facilities, that interact with the app.

Anyone with a properly installed and set up app will automatically be checked into any area with a beacon for contact tracing purposes.

"As the economy begins to reopen, the health and safety of our community utilizing city facilities continues to be our top priority," said Brent Lamming, Sault Ste. Marie's director of community services, in a news release. "The CommunityPass app is another way to support the great work of our public health organizations that have worked tirelessly to keep our community safe."

While apps can help with contact tracing, and make it easier for people to share their vaccine status, Castellani said he still encourages getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

"It's important as the pandemic is still going and you don't have the full population vaccinated, because there can still be transmission," he said.