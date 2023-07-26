Greater Sudbury planning committee greenlights controversial seniors home expansion

Greater Sudbury's planning committee narrowly passed a vote to expand a retirement complex development project in the Minnow Lake area on Monday.

The developer, Bawa Hospitality Group, asked council to rezone the area to allow for 94 guest rooms and 16 units to be added to the 137 guest rooms built during the first phase of the project.

Senior planning staff told councillors the proposal adhered to the city's land use, public infrastructure and waste water management policies and priorities.

They asked the developer to add certain features to its expanded project, such as planting strips and additional vegetation.

The core of the two-hour debate centered on the number of storeys the building would have. The developer was applying for six to seven storeys, while city staff recommended the project be limited to four storeys.

In the end, the resolution was amended to grant the developer's request, despite the advice of city staff and opposition from local residents.

Local residents oppose the project

Some of them became visibly emotional while speaking to the planning committee about the styrofoam-like bits and waste that flowed out of the construction site and into their yards in the first phase of the project.

"Some neighbours have moved out because they cannot take what's happened to the environment around them," said Minnow Lake area homeowner Metro Kozak.

"It's been emotionally draining for all of us," he said, adding that the noise coming from the site hurt his ears.

Expanded polystyrene foam in a pool Duration 0:20 Featured Video Shelley Turner removes small bits of expanded polystyrene foam from her pool in the Minnow Lake neighbourhood of Sudbury. The pieces of foam are from a nearby construction project. Credit: Shelley Turner

During the vote, Ward 4 councillor Pauline Fortin said that while she "understands and feels for the residents that live in the backyard of this development," she believes maximizing the project makes sense considering the housing shortage in the city.

She voted for the expansion, along with colleagues René Lapierre and Bill Leduc.

Councillors Joscelyne Landry-Altmann and Fern Cormier voted against it. Landry-Altmann asked the developer to build better relationships with the community, and Cormier spoke of the project's compatibility with the surrounding neighbourhood.

The decision won't be final until it passes a vote at a full Sudbury city council meeting.