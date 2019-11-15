A late spring and an early blast of winter has shortened an already tight road construction season in Greater Sudbury.

But the city is pledging to have Maley Drive open for motorists this year -- in some form.

Tony Cecutti is the general manager of Growth and Infrastructure with the city.

He says crews are getting as much work done as possible before the ground freezes. "Anything we put off 'til next year eats into the work we'd like to do next year," he said.

Cecutti says there's always some road work that gets pushed to the spring. But he says the more that gets put off, the less time there is for new projects next year.

"It does get to the point eventually where it makes sense to just put everything away and put it off until next year," said Cecutti. "We aren't quite there yet but we certainly are close," he added.