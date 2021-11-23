22 confirmed blastomycosis cases in Constance Lake First Nation

There are now 22 confirmed cases of blastomycosis infection in Constance Lake First Nation.

Constance Lake Chief Ramona Sutherland confirmed in a virtual update Wednesday that 120 people in the community, located northwest of Timmins, are under observation for possible infection.

In addition to the 22 confirmed cases, Sutherland said there are two more probable cases of the lung infection, which is caused by a fungus called blastomyces.

Four people have died since the outbreak began in November.

Two of the families of the deceased have agreed to do an autopsy to confirm that blastomycosis was the cause of death.

The blastomyces fungus is generally found in soil and rotting wood in certain parts of North America. If disturbed, spores can spread through the air. But it cannot be spread from one person to another.

Symptoms include a cough, fever, chills, fatigue and difficulty breathing. If the infection is diagnosed early, it can be treated with an antifungal, said Dr. Anna Banerji, an infectious disease specialist with the University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health.

Indigenous Services Canada has been working with a Toronto-based company called Sporometrics Inc. to investigate the source of the outbreak.

They have ruled out people's homes as a source, but have continued to search other parts of the community.