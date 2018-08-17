The dry summer is taking its toll and it's time for Greater Sudbury residents to start conserving water.

Conservation Sudbury general manager Carl Jorgenson says people are asked to voluntarily reduce their water consumption by 10 per cent.

He says precipitation levels have been below normal since February and the forecast shows no significant change in sight.

"We're below 80 per cent of the long term average of precipitation and streamflow," he said.

"That qualifies the watersheds into a situation that we call the low water level condition one."

Jorgensen says Sudbury is lucky to have so many water sources including lakes.

"So there's no particular threat to any of those at this time but what we are required to do is to inform people we are at the first level, essentially the warning level," he said.

"This may be coming at us if we don't get a significant amount of precipitation over the next little while."

Conservation Sudbury says holders of permits to take water from surface or groundwater sources are encouraged to reduce their consumption as much as possible.