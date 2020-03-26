Conservation Sudbury says a flood outlook is in place for all watersheds in the city.

It says a flood outlook means there is "early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts for heavy rain, snowmelt, high wind or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding or erosion."

It says the outlook is being issued based on the upcoming forecast.

"Rainfall amounts of up to 22 mm or more are expected on both Saturday and Sunday, with total amounts reaching 40-45 mm in some locations," it stated in a release.

"Both Saturday and Sunday will see daytime temperature highs between 5 and 10 C and the night time temperatures remaining above freezing."

Conservation Sudbury says current water levels are within seasonal range but are slowly rising.

"All watersheds within the CIty of Greater Sudbury still have significant snowpack that holds more than 100 mm of water content," Conservation Sudbury said.

"If the forecasted rainfall is received over the weekend, this will impact the runoff situation. The combination of rainfall and snowmelt will produce significant runoff resulting in higher flows and water levels."

It adds those who live near creeks or rivers should be especially careful of fast flowing water.

"At this time, with children off school and with the widespread attention on the COVID-19 pandemic, those families living near lakes and rivers should pay special attention to changing water conditions," it said.

"Stream banks will be very slippery and unsafe and must be avoided."