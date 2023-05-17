Ontario conservation officers underpaid, says Algoma-Manitoulin MPP

Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha says Ontario's conservation officers are underpaid.

He's calling on the province to pay them more to encourage more people to consider the career, and prevent existing conservation officers from leaving the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

"Where you have a lack of conservation officers, that means there's less enforcement, there's less inspections, there's less investigations and that means that the sustainability of our wildlife and our lands and forestry that we have out there is being abused," he said.

Mantha said some conservation officers are underpaid by as much as $22,000 per year, compared to similar roles with other provincial ministries. He said the issue is with their classification, which places them at a lower pay band than jobs with similar requirements.

"Some have moved on to the Ministry of Environment, some have moved on to the Ministry of Transportation," he said.

Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Graydon Smith says 25 new conservation officers in Ontario graduated last year. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Ontario Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, Graydon Smith, told the legislature 25 new conservation officers graduated last year, and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) is working on a classification review for the role.

But in an email to CBC News, OPSEU president JP Hornick said the province has not negotiated with them on that classification review.

"This government is not doing what's right for conservation officers and public sector workers," he said.

"That's why on June 3 we are rallying across the province to protest the cost-of-living crisis. Workers have had enough. It's time to pay them fairly and we will continue to demand it."

Hornick said several public service sectors in Ontario are far behind on wages, and that includes the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Mark Ryckman is the manager of policy with the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters. (OFAH)

Gradual decline in 'boots on the ground'

Mark Ryckman, the manager of policy with the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters, said it's important the province have enough frontline conservation officers to enforce laws.

Ryckman said there are more than 1 million anglers, and 400,000 hunters in Ontario who depend on proper enforcement to help protect the province's natural resources and landscapes.

"Over time, we've seen just a gradual decline in the number of boots-on-the-ground officers that an angler or a hunter would expect to encounter in the field," he said.

Ryckman noted it was a positive step for the province to hire 25 conservation officers last year, but that it amounted to a "drop in the bucket" compared to the number needed to address attrition in the field.