Conservation groups push to manage invasive phragmite plants across Ontario

Conservation groups across Ontario have teamed up to manage invasive plants called phragmites in their respective regions.

Phragmites are often found growing along roads, and are a significant threat to biodiversity, according to Karen Alexander, the policy coordinator with the Invasive Species Centre in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Green Shovels Collaborative, a group of like-minded conservation organizations, has launched the Invasive Phragmites Control Fund , and a call for funding proposals to help control the spread of phragmites in the province.

The fund launched on Aug. 23 and will accept applications for proposals until Sept. 14.

"The total amount of funds available is limited to $55,000, and that's a modest amount of money to combat a significant problem," Alexander said. "But it is a great start. So we expect to fund about six to 10 projects with that amount of money across the province."

Karen Alexander, the policy coordinator with the Invasive Species Centre in Sault Ste. Marie, stands next to phragmites. (Submitted by Karen Alexander)

Alexander said the fund's goal is to help amplify and expand existing efforts to control the spread of phragmites in Ontario. The goal is also to increase collaboration between groups that are doing this work across the province.

Through surveys conducted in 2017 and 2019 the Invasive Species Centre estimated municipalities in Ontario spend about $50.8 million per year on managing invasive species.