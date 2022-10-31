Sudbury police say 3 found dead in Coniston home

Three people have been found dead in a home in Coniston in Greater Sudbury.

On Sunday at about 6:20 p.m., Sudbury police were called to a home on Caruso Street in connection with "unknown trouble."

When officers arrived, they went into the home. Inside, police found three people who were deceased.

Police say their identities have not yet been confirmed. Post-mortems will be conducted through the coroner to determine the cause of death.

Officers will be on scene and in the area collecting more information. Police say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.