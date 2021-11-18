Explosion in Coniston blows hole through shipping container
An explosion in a Coniston industrial park on Thursday morning, blew a hole through a shipping container.
City of Greater Sudbury says there is no risk to the public
An explosion in a Coniston industrial park Thursday morning blew a hole through a shipping container.
Jesse Oshell, Greater Sudbury's deputy fire chief, said on Twitter there was no risk to the public, and fire crews remained on the scene with hazmat suits.
The City of Greater Sudbury said residents in Coniston were alerted to a loud noise and the strong smell of chlorine due to the explosion, which occurred on Smelter Road.
The city said there is no current threat to the public.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?