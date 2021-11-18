Explosion in Coniston blows hole through shipping container

An explosion in a Coniston industrial park Thursday morning blew a hole through a shipping container.

Jesse Oshell, Greater Sudbury's deputy fire chief, said on Twitter there was no risk to the public, and fire crews remained on the scene with hazmat suits.

The City of Greater Sudbury said residents in Coniston were alerted to a loud noise and the strong smell of chlorine due to the explosion, which occurred on Smelter Road.

The city said there is no current threat to the public.