Public Health Sudbury & Districts says the first laboratory case of influenza A has been reported in the area.

It says as of Dec. 15, 769 cases were confirmed across the province. The majority of infections have been caused by the influenza A virus.

"Getting your flu shot is the most effective way to reduce the spread of influenza in our community [as] it protects you and others around you," Kim Presta, a manager in the clinical services division said.

"It can take two weeks after being vaccinated to develop ideal protection against influenza and that's why getting your flu shot early is so important."

The health unit says the majority of flu vaccines being offered protect against two strains of influenza A and two strains of influenza B.

"This is different than in previous years where only one influenza B strain was covered in the adult formation of the vaccine," the health unit stated.

It says influenza is a highly contagious respiratory virus that can cause fever, cough, muscle aches and fatigue. The most common symptoms include fever, runny nose and a cough.

Ontarians can get a flu shot at pharmacies and through their health care provider.