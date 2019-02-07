A Sudbury woman has created a local support group for those who have experienced concussions.

Kelly Bubba suffered her concussion in December 2016.

She says she received excellent medical treatment and care for her brain injury, but what she says she also needed was emotional support from others who had experienced similar symptoms.

Bubba says people with post-concussion syndrome are very sensitive to their environments. For instance, fluorescent lighting can be overwhelming, and noise is difficult as well.

Bubba says she joined international Facebook groups to help connect with others who had also suffered concussions, but says she wanted to find others around Sudbury, whom she could relate to.

"Early on, what I really needed most at that time was to find connections with people who understood what I was going through; who could tell me that what you're going through is normal for your situation, and that there is hope, and you are going to recover. You're going to get better," she said.

The local group is a little over a month old and already has 27 members on Facebook.

Bubba says she created it late on Dec. 31 as a New Year's resolution.

She says concussions are invisible injuries and so the general public doesn't understand the difficulties that people experience.

"Finding somebody who's going through the same experience or has walked the path before you is incredibly healing," Bubba said.

"You feel validated finally, that you're not crazy, you're not making this up. That's the problem with invisible injuries. People can't see your bruised or your broken brain like they could if it was a broken leg."

​Bubba says for now the support is a closed Facebook group, but she would like for the members to meet regularly.

She is looking for an appropriate meeting place so the members can share their experiences in person, however the venue needs to be sensory-friendly, for their needs.

Bubba says she'd also like to develop workshops including yoga and meditation; activities that are recommended for those with brain injuries.

Anyone interested in joining the group can find it on Facebook under Sudbury Post-Concussion Syndrome Support.