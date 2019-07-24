Evan Redsky recently opened his social media account and saw a tweet that upset him, however, it's also inspired him to raise awareness and money for water issues in Indigenous communities.

Redsky is organizing a benefit concert, called the Waabi Nibi Revue, in Toronto. It will take place on July 31.

"The benefit is to raise awareness for the Indigenous water crisis happening across the country now," he said.

"As much as we love to raise money, it's ultimately about putting the pressure on the people with a lot more power than the artists, musicians and singers. So it's our MP's and it's the people in our local governments. We're really raising awareness to put pressure on them."

He says it was a tweet that inspired him to organize the event.

"For me, when Catherine McKenna, who is an Ottawa MP and Environment and Climate Change Minister, when she posted a Tweet … about how good Ottawa's tap water is … it sort of felt like a slap in the face," he said.

"With the crisis going on in a lot of Indigenous communities across Canada, it felt urgent to me. That tweet from Catherine McKenna just ultimately showed how out of touch some of our politicians are with these issues."

Evan Redsky, originally from Mississaugi First Nation, is organizing the event. (Graham Isador)

The tweet prompted feedback on social media from some people in Attawapiskat First Nation. That community has been dealing with water quality concerns for years, and recently declared a state of emergency. Many other Indigenous communities also have boil water advisories or declared a state of emergency due to water concerns.

The show will feature a number of well known artists, including July Talk, Tom Wilson, Ansley Simpson and Brent Diabo.

Redsky says he had no problem booking acts for the event.

"This is an issue that a lot of people can get behind," he said.

"All of my Indigenous friends I know would have played. But to have the outreach of some of Canada's biggest artists and names, it just means so much to me."

Redsky says those who want to support the event but can't make it can make a donation to the cause.