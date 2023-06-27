A youth wellness hub opens its doors in Sudbury

Sudbury's youth can now hang out, play, and access mental and physical health services all under one roof.

A youth wellness hub is opening its doors at the YMCA downtown, and it will serve young people aged between 12 and 25 years old.

Compass, an agency for youth mental health services, is leading the project in partnership with Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

Its youth ambassador, Halley Baker, says that with its video game consoles, its ping pong tables, its artwork and its couches, the space feels different from what is offered elsewhere.

"Having a nurse practitioner and counselling are especially important," she said. "You don't need any requisition forms, it's just walk-ins."

She thinks that some youth feel a lot of barriers asking for those types of services, so this place will give them a good start.

Her colleague Asma Bilgasem adds that primary care services are important for youth, as a lot of people might not feel comfortable confiding in their parents.

"This is definitely like a judgment-free, confidential and also, like, very casual place to access services that you definitely are in need of," she said.

A one stop shop

Compass executive director Mark Fraser says centralization of services is an important feature of the youth wellness hub.

"Before this, youth would have to go to several agencies to receive services," he said. "Now it's a one-stop shop."

He expects the next few months to be busy.

Mark Fraser is the executive director of Compass, an agency that delivers child and youth mental health services for the districts of Sudbury and Manitoulin. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

"Being in the downtown core, we expect that there will be a very healthy volume of youth seeking services," said Fraser.

Marla Banning, a spokesperson for the Youth Wellness Hubs throughout Ontario, came to Sudbury for the ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

She oversees a dozen centres like these throughout the province.

Marla Banning is an implementation specialist with the Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario provincial office. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

She says that the program has existed for a few years now and that her team has learned many lessons along the way.

"It's a great time to come on board because we can learn from the other hubs that started the process already," she said.

She believes there are several benefits to having the youth wellness hub within the YMCA.

"It really gives opportunities to build partnerships and keep young people active," she said.

Sudbury is the latest northern Ontario city to have a youth wellness hub. Kenora and Timmins already have one each.

Sagamok First Nation and Sault Ste. Marie are slated to have one soon as well. There are 22 sites across Ontario.