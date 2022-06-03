Several communities in northeastern Ontario are participating in the Commuter Challenge.

That's a nationwide event where participants leave their cars at home and find alternate ways to get to and from work. They then log those kilometres from their commute toward their community's overall total.

Transportation could include walking, cycling, taking transit, carpooling and even telecommuting.

The event, which begins today and ends June 11, is all about reducing one's carbon footprint. Fewer vehicles on the road will mean less carbon emissions in the air.

"When you put in the kilometres that you've saved by either cycling, or transit or whatever it calculates that carbon that you've saved as a result of leaving your car at home that day," said Rod Bilz, co-ordinator for North Bay Commuter Challenge.

"It's actually pretty astounding how much carbon you can actually save by just putting your vehicle away for part of the time to commute to work."

Those who've been working from home over the past few years can also participate.

"You can track the miles that you would have traveled to where your office is or was before the pandemic, and track the amount of carbon that you're saving just by not going to the office," said David St. Georges, director of communications at ReThink Green in Sudbury.

"We've known for a long time that remote work style is a huge step in reducing the amount of carbon emissions, and as well fuel costs, whether it be for the businesses or the individuals."

St. Georges said a single vehicle can release plenty of carbon emissions in a given year.

"Especially when we get to the busier time of the day — the start-stop of cars at intersections, so this [Commuter Challenge] is reducing tons and tons of carbon gas from our atmosphere and our climate."

"We encourage people to find new ways not only to save carbon but save money; there's a bit more freedom for folks if you can do things without less of a pocketbook cost weighing you down."

In the 2021 Commuter Challenge, Sudbury was sixth overall on the list of Ontario communities participating. Timmins was seventh.

In just its first year participating last year, North Bay ranked fourth overall across the province.

"I think this year we're going to really build on what we did last year and place really well this year," said Bilz.

"I'm really hopeful that northern communities do well on the Commuter Challenge to prove that active transportation can work in the north, as well."