New case of COVID-19 in Sudbury proof that community spread is occurring, health unit says
We’re ‘doing the right thing’ by physical distancing, Sudbury Health Unit says as 13th case reported
One of the recent cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury-Manitoulin district is proof that community spread of the virus is occurring, the chief medical officer of Public Health Sudbury and Districts says.
On Thursday afternoon, the health unit reported three new cases of COVID-19. They include a person under the age of 19, and a man in his 60s.
Two of the people had either a history of international travel or close contact with an infected person, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe said. They are currently self-isolating.
The third, a man in his 50s, didn't have either contact or a travel history, meaning the person likely became infected through the community. He is currently hospitalized, the health unit said.
It's this type of spread that reinforces the need for physical distancing, Sutcliffe said.
"People have been following safety precautions with the assumption that COVID-19 has been spreading locally, meaning that they distance themselves from others to avoid spreading the virus because we assume anyone could be infected," Sutcliffe said in a release Thursday afternoon.
"Today's news of an individual with COVID-19 with no travel or exposure history is evidence that we have been doing the right thing by taking these precautions."
"The indication of community spread reinforces the critical sacrifices we have all been making, such as staying home as much as possible and isolating ourselves when directed," Sutcliffe said.
PHSD said there are currently 16 cases of COVID-19 in the coverage area.
