Investigation underway after another round of break-ins at community mail boxes in Sudbury
Sudbury Police and Canada Post are once again investigating reports of break-ins at community mail boxes.
Police say no arrests have been made
Sudbury Police and Canada Post are once again investigating reports of break-ins at community mail boxes.
Police say they've received an undetermined number of complaints recently.
This comes after a spate of break ins last Christmas, when many large parcel boxes were accessed.
The investigation at that time included 137 complaints of community mailbox break-ins in Valley East, Garson and Wahnapitae.
No arrests have been made.
With files from Kate Rutherford
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.