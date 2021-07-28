Community Coverage: What should make news in Sudbury? (CBC)

If there are community stories you feel are underrepresented in our coverage, or have a suggestion for elevating more diverse voices, we'd like to know.

Tell us what you'd like to see from CBC Sudbury, now and in the future.

We're focusing on what's important to you — what's happening in our own backyard that we need to know about?

Those who submit a response will be entered into a draw to win one tote bag designed by Sudbury artist Erika Stenhouse.

A community binds people together through the recognition that we are more similar than different. We now have technology to expand the reach of our communities. I hope that having such a great reach, won't cause us to forget about the small communities right outside of our doors. - Erika Stenhouse

This original design is titled 'Layers of Sudbury' (Erika Stenhouse)

Submissions will be collected between Monday, August 9 and Thursday, September 30. Names will be drawn and winners will be notified by Friday, October 15.

For contesting rules and eligibility click here.