The Northern Store in Attawapiskat faces a challenge to provide essential groceries, merchandise and services in the First Nation as its 25-year lease is set to expire at the end of March.

A new community-owned organization is poised to make a bid for the lease on the 15,000-square-foot building in the Cree community on the western James Bay coast, with an estimated population of 1,500.

The Attawapiskat Community Co-op currently operates out of an office next to the water station.

It has been set up quietly since 2021, when the Attawapiskat Economic Development Corporation approached Impact ON, formerly the Co-operation Council of Ontario, for advice and guidance.

Since then, it has formed a board and steering committee, and recently qualified for the Nutrition North subsidy program.

Consultant Mark Norris said the co-op model is adaptable to different communities' needs and cultures, and sees it as a flexible approach.

As with co-ops everywhere, he said, members share in the dividends and the community is enriched collectively.

Members also have a vote on important issues — "whether it's charging an extra 10 cents on pop so that you can subsidize diapers or infant formula, or whether it's levying a little bit more of a margin on chips so that you can support a breakfast program or whatever it is."

"It is the structure by which you can develop your passions, you can develop your business as you see fit."

Developing the business means expanding from the current small office, and Norris said the board has finalized a presentation to council for a one year-lease on the building housing the Northern Store for an annual rent of $850,000.

Norris said he doesn't see the proposal as a challenge to Northern, but an option for council to decide what is best for the community.

Attawapiskat First Nation is a Cree community on the western James Bay Coast with an estimated population of 1,500.

For former chief David Nakogee, who is advocating for the co-op, his passion is using some of its buying power to address the community's housing crisis. He doesn't see why the co-op can't operate on the scale of the Northern Store.

"But the only difference would be the money, the profit, that would be made goes back into the community. It doesn't go out of our community. It circulates within the community itself."

While co-op proponents work to reassure the community it has the contacts and business acumen to be a major supplier of essential goods and services, the company that owns the Northern Store is making its own appeal to council for a further 12-year lease once the current one expires.

Micheal Beaulieu, vice-president of Canadian store operations with the Northwest Company, said the company is keenly interested in the welfare of the citizens it serves. It helped construct the current building as part of its 25-year lease, conducting renovations and putting money into maintenance to ensure it's the best possible experience for its customers and its 49 local employees, he said.

As for its proposal to council to remain in the building, Beaulieu said they have worked with council to offer more value in its lease proposal.

Michael Beaulieu is vice-president of Canadian store operations with the Northwest Company, which operates the chain of Northern Stores, including the one in Attawapiskat. (supplied )

In a pamphlet distributed throughout the community, the Northwest Company is making its case for people's loyalty and support by outlining some new initiatives.

Beaulieu said the company is offering to increase its rent by $150,000 annually — although the total rent it pays and the profits the company makes on the Attawapiskat store alone would remain confidential.

However, it is beefing up its proposal by providing funds for council to administer it as it sees fit, on top of the base rent.

"We've increased and enhanced the proposal by adding this community fund, a youth fund and this Traditional

We don't have anything that we've ever developed that looks quite like this. - Michael Beaulieu, VP, Canadian store operations, Northwest Company

Harvesting and Cultural Support Fund," said Beaulieu.

The company is offering $50,000 to be split between the community and youth fund, and $150,000 for the traditional harvest fund.

The pamphlet also mentions spending $1.5 million on renovations to add a Tim Hortons to the Quickstop if the community desires it, and adding bone-in chicken to the KFC menu.

"And from a Northern Store perspective, we don't have anything that we've ever developed that looks quite like this.It's been the result actually of working closely with council," said Beaulieu.

The pamphlet appeals to community members to align themselves with the Northern Store and sign a petition to council in support of the proposal.

Lindy Shisheesh would like to have a referendum in the community on whether it supports the new Attawapiskat Community Co-op in a one-year lease or another lease for the existing Northern Store. (Megan Thomas/CBC)

Many community members want the Northern Store to continue.

Attawapiskat resident Lindy Shisheesh said he has many outstanding questions about the community co-op and isn't quite convinced it could meet their needs right away. Shisheesh would like to know whether both organizations could operate for the next few years.

"We gotta be realistic here," said Shisheesh. "It [the co-op] won't make money the first year, the second, the third year. It will make money down the road, maybe five years, give or take. And that's why, for me, I want Northern to stay maybe another five or 10 years."

Others are ready to trust the new co-op and take control of the food supply.

Support for more control over food supply

Jackie Hookimaw-Witt is a chef delving into Indigenous food and food security.

She would like to see the community start to make its own decisions and not have to rely on an outside company.

"We want to be autonomous," she said. "This is self-governance. So how do we do this? I think it would be good for the community when they take over ... this would be part of our healing process."

As for council's intentions, so far, members have remained silent as they weigh the proposals and listen to debate in the community.