For many people in Whitefish River First Nation, community, children and ancestors are at the heart of reflections on the meaning of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Anishinaabe community of 1200 citizens plans to mark the day by unveiling a statue honoring missing and murdered indigenous women.

Many members also get the day off work and intend to spend it with their families.

"It's the best way to spend the day," says Steve McGregor, who works as a consultation coordinator for the community.

He says his family tends to be busy during the week, and they don't often get the chance to gather and celebrate like this. "We don't necessarily have that kind of time," he said.

A day to focus on heritage

Education manager Stephen Nahwegahbow also intends to acknowledge the importance of the day with his children.

Whitefish River First Nation education manager Stephen Nahwegahbow. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

"I like that this day is becoming more recognized nationally," he said.

"Truth and reconciliation is an ongoing thing," said Nahwegahbow, adding that he does feel it has become a movement throughout the country.

Elder Jenny Jacko also feels a sense of hope on National Indigenous Peoples Day.

"It really makes me proud to see indigenous people striving to make things better," she said.

She says she regularly hears of fellow First Nations people continuing traditions, speaking the language, having ceremonies and also advocating for mother earth.

Elder Jenny Jacko says watching the Indspire awards this week made her very proud of Indigenous peoples' accomplishments throughout the country. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

She thinks it is important to use this day to reflect on the future.

"I think about my grandson. What's it going to be like for him? He's only two years old," she said. "My role is to help him to be a good person, to be a good Anishnaabe."

Reflecting on the past

Chief Rodney Nahwegahbow says he will think of ancestors during this day.

"I look at how far we've come since the signing of the treaties," he said. "We've struggled for a period of time."

Chief Rodney Nahwegahbow was elected in the spring of 2023, after a long career in policing. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

Nahwegahbow says the recent settlement of past Robinson-Huron treaty annuities will benefit the community.

"It's been a long journey," he said. "Our ancestors would be proud today to see where we are and I'm sure that they have been with us in this struggle to get to this point."

Kathy McGregor, who has worked at the front desk of the community's health clinic for over 30 years, will be thinking of her mother on National Indigenous Peoples Day.

"She went to residential school, and still managed to become an Anishnaabemowin teacher," said McGregor.

"She passed on that strength, wisdom and love," she said, adding that she hopes she can do the same for her own son and grandson.